Colaco's Stunning Volley Secures Mohun Bagan SG's 1-0 Victory Over Bengaluru FC

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giant managed to overcome Bengaluru FC with a slender 1-0 victory at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season on Monday.

It was an extremely cagey affair with both teams not getting enough openings in front of the goal. However, Liston Colaco's sensational volley in the 74th minute helped the hosts bag all three points from the crucial clash, a ISL release said.

With this win, the Mariners have taken a seven-point lead (40) over FC Goa (33), who have played a game less (17) than the Mariners (18).

It was a rather slow start to the game with both teams struggling to string multiple passes in midfield. However, Bengaluru FC looked the brighter side going forward with their quick passes in an attempt to unlock the Mariners' backline. Meanwhile, the hosts opted for a route one approach with the forwards aiming to hold the ball up the field, allowing Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh to make runs down the flanks.

The game's first chance fell to Bengaluru FC in the 28th minute when Alberto Noguera released Ryan Williams with a brilliant ball from midfield. The Australian hammered it towards goal but Vishal Kaith had it covered all along.

In the 35th minute, Greg Stewart had a brilliant opening for the Mariners but the Scottish midfielder handled the ball in the box before taking his goal attempt. The Mariners had a decent spell on the ascendancy with a flurry of attacks. However, the visitors were resolute in defence and kept the Mohun Bagan SG attackers at bay.

Right at the stroke of half-time, Chhetri had the best chance of the first half when he combined with Noguera before waltzing his way past three Mohun Bagan SG defenders in the penalty area. However, with only the goalkeeper to beat, the 40-year-old's eventual effort struck the side netting.

The second half started with Mohun Bagan SG pushing for the goal. Firstly, Manvir delivered a telling cross across the goal intending to find Jamie Maclaren. However, Rahul Bheke cleared away the danger. The Mariners came close from the subsequent corner when Deepak Tangri's header forced a save from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in goal.

In the 56th minute, Bengaluru FC had a great chance when Nikhil Poojari found Edgar Mendez in the box with a brilliant cross. The Spaniard's header was on target but Kaith tipped it over the target. A minute later, Pedro Capo also had an opening but his effort was too tame to trouble Kaith in goal.

The Blues had a great spell of sustained pressure with the likes of Mendez, Williams and Chhetri hitting the penalty area and Noguera pulling the strings from midfield.

In the 74th minute, the home eventually broke the deadlock courtesy of a goal from Colaco from outside the box. The attack was initiated by Stewart's cross which Bheke headed away. However, Colaco was in the correct spot to latch onto the stray ball before cannoning it into the top left corner leaving Gurpreet off-guard in goal.

Jose Molina made two changes in the 77th minute when he brought on Jason Cummings and Ashique Kuruniyan replacing Stewart and Liston. Meanwhile, Gerard Zaragoza turned to Lalremtluanga Fanai replacing Suresh Wangjam in midfield.

Bengaluru FC threw bodies forward in search of the equaliser and Bheke almost levelled the scores in injury time when he rose the highest from Williams' corner but his header was way over the target.

The visitors did orchestrate a few threatening moves in the final minutes but the Mariners' backline was strong in securing their 12th victory of the campaign. (ANI)