Ireland
Aug 24, 2023, 10:52 AM
'India always gives high-quality good cricket': Ireland captain Paul Stirling after T20I series defeat
Aug 24, 2023, 10:40 AM
'Everyone was very eager, enthusiastic': Jasprit Bumrah says "honour" to lead young India side against Ireland
Aug 23, 2023, 11:36 PM
Ireland v India: Third T20I abandoned due to rain; India win series 2-0
Aug 21, 2023, 03:50 PM
2nd T20I: Gaikwad, Samson, Rinku Star As India Beat Ireland By 33 Runs, Take Unassailable Lead In The Series
Aug 20, 2023, 10:49 PM
2nd T20I: Gaikwad, Samson, Rinku star as India beat Ireland by 33 runs, take unassailable lead in the series
Aug 19, 2023, 10:24 AM
1st T20I: Bumrah, Prasidh, Bishnoi star as India beat Ireland in rain-hit game
Aug 18, 2023, 02:31 PM
1st T20I: Bumrah returns as India opt to bowl first against Ireland; Rinku, Prasidh to make debut
Jun 28, 2023, 03:39 PM
India To Play Three T20Is In Ireland After Playing Five-Match Series Against WI
Jun 22, 2023, 03:41 PM
ODI WC Qualifiers: Leask Leads Scotland To Thrilling One-Wicket Win Over Ireland
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
CWI not to renew Courtney Walsh's contract, to recruit new head coach for women' team
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs to enhance Group 1 chances despite Little's hat-trick
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
T20 World Cup: Ireland's Josh Little scores a stunning hat-trick against New Zealand
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Afghanistan fight back with convincing win to keep T20I series with Ireland alive
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Westlife's richest member is Kian Egan!
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, bowlers star in Australia’s 63-run win over Ireland