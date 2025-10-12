Haaland makes history as Norway rout Israel

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Erling Haaland reached 50 international goals as Norway strode towards a place at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after beating Israel 5-0 in the qualifiers.

The 25-year-old became only the sixth man ever to reach 50 goals in fewer than 50 caps.

The game got off to a dramatic start when Daniel Peretz saved Erling Haaland’s penalty and, when a retake was ordered, repeated the feat. The Israeli net was rippled, however, when an Alexander Sorloth cross looped over the goalkeeper via the back of Anan Khalaili’s neck.

Haaland doubled the lead after crisp work from Sorloth, before an Idan Nachmias own-goal made it 3-0. Haaland added another – and made history – by heading home Antonio Nusa`s excellent cross, before nodding home at the back post to pocket himself another match ball.

Meanwhile, an outstanding Caoimhin Kelleher penalty save stopped Cristiano Ronaldo from becoming the outright leading marksman in qualifying for the global finals.

Ruben Neves header spared Ronaldo’s blushes and made an exceptional Kelleher performance fruitless. Ronaldo struck the post from outside the box in the first half in Lisbon, before the Brentford goalkeeper pulled off fine saves from Goncalo Inacio, Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha.

Kelleher’s best action came when Ronaldo struck a penalty down the middle and, despite diving east, he magnificently managed to keep it out with his foot. Neves nevertheless struck to keep Portugal perfect and leave Republic of Ireland on only one point.

Elsewhere, Italy, Spain and Turkey cruised to successes, Albania won in Serbia and Andorra stunned Latvia.

Italy retained hope of catching Norway with a convincing 31- win over Estonia in Tallinn. Moise Kean conned his marker with step-overs and scored a superb opener for Gennaro Gattuso’s side, before Mateo Retegui’s penalty was saved by Karl Hein.

Retegui nevertheless made amends by firing home after lovely work by Riccardo Orsolini, and Francesco Esposito got Italy’s third. Rauno Sappinen capitalised on a Gianluigi Donnarumma mistake to get Estonia a consolation.

Spain stayed perfect by cruising to 2-0 victory against Georgia in Elche. Luis de la Fuente’s charges made the breakthrough when Yeremy Pino cushioned home Robin Le Normand’s cut-back.

It should have been two moments later, but Giorgi Mamardashvili did superbly to repel a Ferran Torres spot-kick. Pedro Porro and Mikel Oyarzabal hit both posts within seconds of one another after the restart, before the latter’s rocket sealed the success.

Turkiye bounced back from their 6-0 drubbing by Spain last month to dispatch Bulgaria 6-1 in style.

