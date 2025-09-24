Ireland spinner Freya Sargent takes break from international cricket citing personal reasons

Dublin, Sep 24 (IANS) Ireland women’s spin bowler Freya Sargent has taken the decision to step away from international cricket for a time for personal reasons, Ireland Cricket said.

Sargent, 19, made her international debut in 2023 and has 16 ODI caps and 16 T20I caps, claiming 33 wickets across the formats. She also featured prominently at the first two ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cups in 2023 and 2025.

Sargent recently returned from injury and appeared for Ireland most recently at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup European Qualifier in August. She had missed Ireland's most recent white-bal series against Zimbabwe.

She was also handed a full-time contract in Ireland's latest centrally contracted players list. Sargent was nominated for the ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year award in 2024.

“Freya has been a valued member of the senior performance squad for the past three years, making a significant contribution both on and off the field. She has been an integral part of the team," Graeme West, Director of High Performance at Cricket Ireland, said.

“Cricket Ireland will continue to support Freya during this time, the Team Management Unit are all agreed this is the best option available to Freya. Player wellbeing is paramount to us and takes precedence over everything else," West added.

