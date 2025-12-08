Women's Jr WC: Penalties & attacking flow set tone as Classification Phase and Challenger Trophy get underway

Santiago (Chile), Dec 8 (IANS) Japan stunned neighbours South Korea, while New Zealand, Spain, and Chile won their respective matches on the day of the Classification Phase in Santiago, which delivered a varied storyline, ranging from dramatic finishes to dominant attacking displays.

Uruguay began the day with a thrilling comeback sealed in the shoot-outs, Japan proved sharper than Korea from the spot, New Zealand produced their highest scoring output of the tournament with doubles from Greer Findlay and Pho Riana, and Spain controlled their match to secure a 3–0 win.

Chile, in one of the moments most warmly received by the home crowd, signed off a 6–1 victory featuring a double from Laura Müller and a high-flow offensive performance.

With all match-ups confirmed, the battle for the world title will begin on Monday as the top eight teams enter the quarterfinal stage: the Netherlands will open against England, the United States meet Belgium, Australia take on China, and Germany close the programme against Argentina.

In parallel, the Challenger Trophy will continue to take shape with two defining fixtures that will help determine the final structure of the competition.

The opening match of the 9–16 Classification Phase saw Uruguay and South Africa contest a tightly balanced encounter on the synthetic surface of the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Césped at the Estadio Nacional.

After a scoreless first half, during which Uruguay generated six penalty corners, and South Africa responded with circle entries and two PCs of their own, neither side managed to break the other's defensive structure.

Uruguay increased their offensive traffic in the third quarter, repeatedly threatening from set pieces and circle penetrations, while South Africa held firm to keep the match level.

In the fourth quarter, South Africa struck first with a field goal from Jodie Blows in the 47th minute, capitalising on a deep circle penetration. Despite receiving green and yellow cards in the closing stages, Uruguay maintained controlled build-up and continued pressing high, generating four more penalty corners until Carolina Curcio equalised 1–1 from a set piece in the 57th minute.

With both teams protecting their 23m area in the final moments, the match moved to shoot-outs, where Uruguay converted three of their five attempts against one from their rivals to advance to the next stage.

Japan shoot out Korea 4-3

Japan and Korea delivered a balanced match in the 9–16 bracket, with a goalless first quarter in which Japan produced the better attacking volume and the first penalty corner of the game. Korea opened the scoring in the second quarter through a field goal by Lee Sugyeong in the 17th minute, but Japan equalised at 1–1 in the 27th minute when Ohtsuka Minami converted a penalty corner following sustained attacking movement. The first half ended without cards and with both sides alternating possession.

After the break, Japan regained territorial control in the third quarter, earned two more penalty corners, and took a 2–1 lead when Saito Hanami converted in the 42nd minute. Korea held a compact block and looked for aerial outlets under pressure, finally equalising 2–2 in the 59th minute through Hong Solbeotnara from a set piece.

With both teams prioritising defensive organisation in the closing seconds, the match advanced to shoot-outs, where Ai Hiramitsu scored the decisive attempt to seal Japan's progression.

New Zealand thrash Austria 7–2

New Zealand took control from the outset, opening the scoring in the 7th minute through Pho Riana after an early circle penetration. The second quarter brought sustained attacking flow, with three goals from Surridge (17'), Emma Findlay (21'), and Pho again from a penalty corner in the 25th minute. Austria responded in the 19th minute through Haselsteiner from a well-executed set piece that reduced the margin temporarily.

After half-time, New Zealand kept high possession, attacked through both channels and added three more goals: two consecutive strikes from Greer Findlay in the 33rd and 36th minutes — one from a set piece — and the 7–1 from McKenzie in the 41st minute, also from a penalty corner.

Austria pulled one back in the fourth quarter with a penalty corner goal from Marie Pelz in the 54th minute, while New Zealand managed their defensive structure and controlled the rhythm until the end, securing a result that keeps them firmly in the Challenger Trophy race.

Spain overcome Ireland 3–0

Spain entered with determination and high tempo from the first whistle, applying immediate pressure inside Ireland's 23m and producing eight circle penetrations within the opening ten minutes. Marta Armenteras broke the deadlock in the 6th minute following a move down the left, and Marta Alcaraz doubled the lead two minutes later by capitalising on a rebound.

Spain maintained strong territorial control into the second quarter, earning five consecutive penalty corners, but was unable to extend the score before half-time.

After the break, Spain continued to dominate in the third quarter, accumulating eleven circle penetrations before Alcaraz scored her second goal of the match in the 40th minute after sustained pressure around the circle edge.

Ireland held a deep defensive block to prevent further damage and sought long outlets to generate counterattacks, but Spain managed possession effectively in the closing stages to secure a confident and controlled 3–0 victory.

Chile vs Zimbabwe (Full-Time Score: 6–1)

The penultimate match of the day featured the hosts dictating terms from the outset in this 17–24 Classification encounter of the Challenger Trophy. Chile opened the scoring in the 8th minute through Laura Muller, followed by goals from Isidora Caravia (10') and Josefa Lüders (13'), the latter from a penalty corner, in a sequence that included six PCs and seven circle penetrations.

The second quarter brought further dominance: five additional penetrations and a 4–0 goal from Catalina Rojas in the 22nd minute, while Zimbabwe recorded no penalty corners and just one circle entry throughout the half.

Chile maintained territorial control in the third quarter and extended the margin to 5–0 in the 31st minute with a field goal from Victoria Arrieta. In the final period, the hosts generated four more penalty corners and reached 6–0 when Müller converted from a set piece in the 45th minute, completing her hat-trick.

Zimbabwe responded with their only goal — a field strike from captain Tinodiwanashe Elijah in the 58th minute — following one of their three circle entries. The closing stages brought three green cards for Chile and one for Zimbabwe without affecting the final score, leaving the hosts ready to return on Wednesday, when they will close the day against their next opponent, to be decided between Canada and Malaysia.

--IANS

bsk/bc