UK, Switzerland, Ireland will be Country Partners for Nagaland’s iconic Hornbill Festival

Kohima, Nov 19 (IANS) Along with the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Ireland will be country partners for the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, officials said here on Wednesday.

A Tourism Department official said that the Nagaland government has officially named Switzerland and Ireland as country partners for the Hornbill Festival 2025, marking a major milestone in the festival’s growth into a global cultural event.

The announcements came following separate meetings with the envoys of Switzerland and Ireland in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and the Ambassador of Switzerland to India and Bhutan, Maya Tissafi, officially announced Switzerland as the Country Partner for the Hornbill Festival.

The Hornbill Festival, widely known as the Festival of Festivals, continues to grow as one of India’s most vibrant cultural platforms, bringing together communities, artists, visitors, and partners from across the world.

The official said that the inclusion of Switzerland as the Country Partner marks a significant milestone in the festival’s steady evolution into a global celebration of culture, friendship, and shared heritage.

Chief Minister Rio said, “It is an honour to have Switzerland join us as the Country Partner for the Hornbill Festival. Switzerland’s global reputation for hospitality, innovation, and cultural richness complements Nagaland’s own heritage as the Land of Festivals. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to meaningful global engagement, and we look forward to creating new opportunities for dialogue, tourism, and people-to-people exchange.”

He further expressed confidence that the partnership will enhance the festival’s international dimension and provide a unique platform for showcasing the shared values of cultural diversity, community bonding, and sustainable tourism.

Ambassador Maya Tissafi appreciated the collaboration and welcomed the opportunity for Switzerland to participate in one of India’s most iconic cultural events. She expressed hope that this partnership would pave the way for closer ties, deeper cultural engagement, and future collaborations across various sectors.

The Ambassador noted that Switzerland looks forward to celebrating its traditions, creativity, and people-to-people connections alongside the vibrant cultural tapestry of Nagaland.

Chief Minister Rio also met with Irish Ambassador Kevin Kelly to announce Ireland as another Country Partner for the prestigious festival.

Ireland’s involvement will bring a rich cultural programme, including folk music, theatre, literary events, public art installations and dialogue sessions.

Ambassador Kelly emphasised that the partnership reflects growing cultural and diplomatic ties between Ireland and India.

“Switzerland and Ireland now join the United Kingdom as country partners for Hornbill Festival 2025, reinforcing the festival’s increasing international recognition as a vibrant celebration of cultural exchange and diversity,” the official said.

The Nagaland government, on November 17, signed an agreement with the British Council in India to make the United Kingdom the country partner in the iconic 10-day Hornbill festival-2025. The 26th edition of the annual 'Hornbill Festival', which coincides with the Statehood Day celebrations, like previous years, will be held at the picturesque Naga heritage village Kisama between December 1 and 10.

--IANS

sc/rad