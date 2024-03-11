inauguration
J·Mar 11, 2024, 02:47 pm
PM Lays Foundation Stone Of Rudrapur Bypass Section In Uttarkhand
J·Mar 06, 2024, 03:27 pm
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Maiden Ride After PM Modi's Virtual Launch Of Agra Metro's Priority Corridor
J·Mar 06, 2024, 03:23 pm
PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates Agra Metro, CM Yogi Takes Inaugural Ride From Taj Mahal Station
J·Feb 20, 2024, 07:56 am
PM Modi launches multiple development projects worth over Rs 32,000 cr in Jammu
J·Feb 20, 2024, 07:45 am
"Thank PM Modi for electric train": NC Chief Farooq Abdullah praises PM Modi for electric train launch in JK
J·Jan 05, 2024, 02:29 pm
CM Dhami Requests Jyotiraditya Scindia To Start Air Services From Dehradun To Ayodhya
J·Jul 17, 2023, 09:01 am
PM to inaugurate new terminal building of Port Blair airport tomorrow
J·Jul 05, 2023, 02:30 pm
PM to visit 4 states on Jul 7-8, inaugurate, lay foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 50,000 crore
J·May 28, 2023, 06:14 pm
PM Modi treated Parliament inauguration like his coronation, alleges Opposition
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Modi inaugurates AIIMS, Assam; targets earlier govts over lack of health infra
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
PM Modi to inaugurate "Aadi Mahotsav" on Thursday
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
PM Modi will inaugurate the second phase of 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh' on Jan 18.
