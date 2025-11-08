'We are fully committed to developing and enriching Devbhoomi Uttarakhand': PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dehradun on Sunday to join Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee celebrations and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth more than Rs 8,140 crore.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, "We are fully committed to developing and enriching Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Tomorrow, on November 9, I will have the privilege of participating in the silver jubilee celebrations of the state's formation."

"At around 12:30 p.m. in Dehradun, I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects related to various sectors, including education, irrigation, and sports, in this historic event. Along with this, I will also have the opportunity to release a commemorative postage stamp," the Prime Minister added.

The projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi relate to key sectors such as drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects worth more than Rs 8,140 crore, including the inauguration of projects worth more than Rs 930 crore and the foundation stone laying of projects worth more than Rs 7,210 crore.

He will also release a support amount of Rs 62 crore to more than 28,000 farmers directly into their bank accounts under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

The projects that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister include Dehradun water supply coverage for 23 zones under AMRUT scheme, electrical substation in Pithoragarh district, solar power plants in government buildings, AstroTurf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium in Nainital, among others.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of two key hydro-sector related projects -- Song Dam Drinking Water Project which will supply 150 MLD (million liters per day) drinking water to Dehradun and Jamarani Dam Multipurpose Project in Nainital, which will provide drinking water, support irrigation and electricity generation.

Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include electrical substations, establishment of women’s sports college in Champawat, state-of-the-art dairy plant in Nainital, among others.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shared details of the preparations for the event and said, "We are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the formation of our state, Uttarakhand. Today, we bow down in reverence to the sacrifices and dedication of those activists who devoted their everything and even laid down their lives to fulfil the dream of a separate Uttarakhand."

He said that people of the state are eagerly waiting to welcome PM Modi.

"There is great enthusiasm among the public to welcome him, as under his vision, many development works have been executed in the state," he added.

--IANS

sas/khz