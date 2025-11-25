Devotees, priests excited ahead of flag-hoisting ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple

Ayodhya, Nov 25 (IANS) Ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, devotees and priests expressed deep excitement and emotion on Tuesday, describing the day as both historic and profoundly meaningful.

Speaking to IANS, several devotees shared their sense of pride and joy.

One devotee said, “This is a wonderful event and a proud moment for our Bharat. People have arrived here with great enthusiasm and happiness. Earlier, it did not feel as though Shri Ram was present here, but today, being here fills us with immense pride and energy as citizens of India. Words cannot express this happiness.”

Another devotee added, “Today, our long-standing aspiration for a Hindu nation feels closer to fulfilment with the inauguration being led by our Prime Minister. We are witnessing a moment that will be remembered in history. Devotees and workers from Kashi and other regions have already begun their journey to the temple, and once they arrive, they will take their positions to witness and celebrate this grand occasion at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.”

Priests also shared the emotional significance of the moment. Priest Bhola Patwa recalled a prayer from decades earlier: “I want to tell everyone that back in 1971, I prayed to Maharaj, Guru Maharaj Anant Shri Devrabhavji Maharaj, Jogi Sanbaradh, and Swamish Devrabhavji Maharaj, asking when people would be able to witness the temple, the deity, and the sacred site of Ram Janmabhoomi. Today, that vision has become a reality.”

Another priest said, “Today is a very exciting day, now that the Ram Mandir has been built. We express our gratitude to Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Modi. The temple has been constructed with great dedication, bringing about remarkable changes. It stands as a magnificent and inspiring structure, reflecting the devotion and tireless efforts of everyone involved.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya for the ceremony. He is expected to arrive around 9:30 a.m., and locals say the moment symbolises the fulfilment of a centuries-old dream.

The specially designed flag for the temple, measuring 22 feet by 11 feet, marks the completion of the temple’s construction. Crafted by a parachute specialist from Ahmedabad, it weighs between two and three kilograms and is engineered to suit the 161-foot-high summit and the 42-foot flagpole. The flag will feature the Sun symbol, representing Lord Rama’s Suryavanshi lineage and divine energy.

In addition, guests attending the ceremony will not be permitted to carry mobile phones inside the temple premises.

