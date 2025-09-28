PM Modi to inaugurate new Delhi BJP office on September 29: Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has announced that on the auspicious occasion of Saptami Navratri on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new BJP office for the national capital.

He made this announcement during a press conference here on Sunday. Congratulating the Delhi workers on the completion of the new office, Sachdeva recalled that the foundation stone for this office was laid by the BJP’s National Jagat Prakash Nadda on June 9, 2023.

He also said that the inauguration of the party’s new office by PM Modi on September 29 will be a “historic moment”.

“After the BJP’s founding, the first office was opened at Ajmeri Gate. Later, it functioned for some time from Rakabganj Road, and then for almost 35 years from 14 Pandit Pant Marg. Now, the party has reached its own building on Deendayal Upadhyay Marg. This journey has been full of challenges but also remarkable,” the Delhi BJP President said in a statement.

He added that every BJP worker is grateful to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Party President J.P. Nadda.

“It was under their visionary leadership that the organisation set a goal to build party offices in every state capital and district of the country. As part of this mission, not only were long-pending land disputes regarding the Delhi state office resolved, but construction was also completed. Today, all 14 organisational districts of Delhi have their own offices,” he added.

Notably, at the inauguration site, apart from PM Modi, the event will be attended by J.P. Nadda, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, many senior and veteran Delhi BJP workers, several Union Ministers, national office-bearers, Delhi’s MPs, MLAs, councillors, and thousands of party workers.

The press conference was conducted by Delhi BJP’s Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor in the presence of State General Secretary and MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Media Relations Head Vikram Mittal.

