Haryana: PM Modi to visit Sonipat on October 17

Chandigarh, Oct 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Sonipat in Haryana on October 17 to inaugurate developmental projects.

The Prime Minister’s visit will give new momentum and direction to the state’s development and strengthen the resolve of “Viksit Bharat -- Viksit Haryana”.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday held a meeting here with officers of various departments to review preparations for the Prime Minister’s programme and issued necessary directions.

He directed that all arrangements related to the programme be carried out in a time-bound and coordinated manner.

He also reviewed the progress of the projects likely to be inaugurated or whose foundation stones are to be laid.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to finalise the programme schedule, route plan, security, and crowd management strategy, and to ensure that all infrastructure and venue preparations are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

The Chief Minister said no inconvenience should be caused to the public while reaching the venue.

Saini said under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Haryana has achieved remarkable milestones in development over the past decade.

The Chief Minister pointed out that due to the effective implementation of Central government schemes and welfare-oriented policies of the state government, a transparent administrative system promotes investment, where Haryana today stands among the leading states of the country.

The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister’s visit is not only a matter of pride for Haryana but will also mark an important milestone in the state’s development journey.

“With the combined efforts of the Central and state governments, rapid development of infrastructure has taken place in the state, leading to significant growth in investment, employment, and civic amenities. The Prime Minister’s visit will further strengthen the Central government’s commitment to Haryana’s development,” an official statement quoting the Chief Minister said.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Sudhir Rajpal, among other senior officers, were present at the meeting.

--IANS

vg/dan