J·Sep 05, 2024, 11:46 am
CBSE conducts surprise inspection across 27 schools in Delhi, Rajasthan; exposes "dummy" enrollments
J·Aug 02, 2024, 11:09 am
NEET-UG 2024: SC asks NTA to avoid "flip-flops"; no systematic fraud in exam
J·Jul 22, 2024, 02:13 pm
SC seeks correct answer from IIT-Delhi experts of a NEET-UG question
J·Jun 13, 2024, 09:30 am
"There is no paper leak...government ready to give answers in court": Dharmendra Pradhan on NEET-UG exam controversy
J·Feb 22, 2024, 10:48 am
Normalisation of scores likely to be done away with for CUET-UG, exam rejig underway: UGC chief
J·Dec 24, 2023, 07:40 am
IIT-Kanpur professor dies due to cardiac arrest at alumni meet
J·Dec 19, 2023, 02:58 pm
DU warns against fake circular for cancellation of UG exams slated for Dec 20-21
J·Sep 16, 2023, 08:36 am
After student threatened over FB post, Assam varsity's exam official sent on leave
J·Sep 12, 2023, 05:40 am
Bihar teacher recruitment results likely to be announced soon
J·Sep 10, 2023, 02:44 pm
UP students to learn basics of coding, AI from next year
