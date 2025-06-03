DPS Daulatpur Honors CBSE Class X & XII Toppers at 2025 Prize Distribution Ceremony

Haridwar: Prize Distribution Ceremony 2025 for outstanding performance in CBSE Class X and XII Board Examination 2025 was organized by Delhi Public School Daulatpur in the school auditorium.

Students were awarded certificates and trophies. Adesh Chauhan, legislator from Ranipur presided as chief guest. Other dignitaries included Lalit Sachdeva, Taxation Advocate and former President of Bar Association, Roshnabad; Dr Rachna Jain, Incharge S. D. Public School Junior Wing, Muzaffarnagar, Mrs and Mr Peeyush Jain -School Director, Pro-vice Chairman Vikas Goyal; and the School Principal Poonam Shrivastava.

The event commenced with the lighting of the lamp by the esteemed guests and a classical dance by the students of Class IX and X. Students were awarded for excellence in various categories such as Class Toppers, Subjects Toppers, Scholars Badge, Excellence in Performing Arts, Teacher’s Commendation, 100% Attendance, and many more.

Manvi Chauhan, Aishani Awasthi and Yashraj Sengar received the Toppers trophies for Class XII in streams of Science, Humanities and Commerce respectively. Vaishnavi Rana, Ananya Shrivastava and Ishika Sharma, and Shreyansh Saraswat secured the top three positions in Class X.

Presiding as chief guest Adesh Chauhan, congratulated all stakeholders and encouraged the achievers to continue to work hard for future success. Parents and teachers expressed their pleasure at the remarkable achievements of the students. The School Directors and the Principal wished them success in every phase of their life.