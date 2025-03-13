Vigilance inquiry into former AU VC Reddy's irregularities: Nara Lokesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh's Education, IT, and Electronics Minister, Nara Lokesh on Thursday announced that the vigilance inquiry into alleged corruption and irregularities during former Andhra University (AU) Vice Chancellor Prasada Reddy's tenure will be completed within 60 days, with strict action against those found guilty.

Responding to questions raised by MLAs regarding alleged corruption and mismanagement at Andhra University, Minister Lokesh stated that several irregularities had come to light. Reports indicate that Rs 20 crore from the RUSA grant was misused, and Rs 25 lakh received from ISRO was spent in violation of regulations. Allegations of corruption, abuse of power, and involving students in political activities have also surfaced.

During the former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Visakhapatnam, classes were reportedly suspended, and students were made to stand on the roads to welcome him.

Further accusations include illegal appointments involving the AU Registrar, bribes taken from private colleges for conducting distance education examinations, violations of constitutional norms by the former VC to promote the then-ruling party, and unauthorised extensions for retired professors and principals.

To investigate these allegations, the in-charge Vice Chancellor had already appointed a committee and sought a report on the irregularities. In response to the legislators' concerns, the government is now directing the Vigilance Department to complete its inquiry within 60 days and submit the report.

Minister Lokesh assured that the report would be made available to the legislators and that strict action would be taken against those found guilty. He emphasized that no one would be spared and that the government would take firm steps to ensure that such violations do not recur.

"Andhra University holds great sentimental and historical significance. Many of its alumni have excelled in various fields, including industry, academia, and public service. A former AU student currently serves as the Chairman of the Bank of America. Prominent leaders such as GMR and several legislators are also proud alumni of AU. When the Chief Minister entrusted me with the Education portfolio, he set a goal for at least one state university to be ranked among the QS World University Rankings' top 100 within the next five years," Lokesh stated.

In line with this vision, the government has appointed Professor Rajasekhar, a former Mathematics professor at IIT Kharagpur, as the new AU Vice Chancellor. (ANI)