Gujarat Class 12, GUJCET results declared; 93.07 pc students pass board exam

Gandhinagar, May 5 (IANS) The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Monday announced the results for the Class 12 board examinations and the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2024, with 93.07 per cent students passing the board exam.

This year's overall pass percentage is higher than last year's 91.93.

The Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 83.51 per cent, while the General stream achieved a higher pass rate of 93.07 per cent. Both streams showed improvement over last year, with the Science stream result increasing by 1 per cent and the General stream by 1.14 per cent.

In the Science stream, Gondal centre reported the highest result with 96.90 per cent, while Dahod centre had the lowest at 54.48 per cent. Among districts, Morbi topped the Science stream with a pass percentage of 92.91 per cent, while Dahod district again recorded the lowest at 59.15 per cent. A total of 194 schools achieved 100 per cent results in Science, whereas 34 schools saw fewer than 10 per cent of students pass. Overall, 83,987 students cleared the Science stream examinations.

In terms of grades, 831 students secured A1, 8,083 received A2, and 15,678 were awarded B1 grades. In the General stream, 3,37,387 students passed, resulting in a 93.07 per cent success rate.

Six centres achieved 100 per cent results -- Sapreda, Vangadhra, Chandrala, Chhala, Limbodra, and Mithapur. Khawda centre reported the lowest result in this stream, with only 52.56 per cent of students passing.

Among districts, Banaskantha emerged on top with a 97.20 per cent pass rate, while Vadodara recorded the lowest at 87.77 per cent. Additionally, 2,005 schools achieved 100 per cent results in the General stream, while 21 schools recorded less than 10 per cent pass rates.

The GUJCET results were also released.

In Group A, 489 students scored above the 99 percentile, while 970 scored above 98 percentile and 1,921 above 96 percentile. In Group B, 790 students were above the 99 percentile, 1,567 above 98, and 3,163 above 96 percentile. Furthermore, 2,915 students in Group A and 4,751 in Group B scored above 94 percentile.

A total of 1,11,384 students appeared for the Science stream exams, including 1,00,813 regular candidates, 10,476 repeaters, and 95 isolated students.

In the General stream, 4,23,909 students appeared for the exam. This figure includes 3,64,859 regular candidates, 22,652 repeaters, 4,031 isolated students, 24,061 private candidates, and 8,306 private repeaters.

--IANS

janvi/dpb