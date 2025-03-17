Congress MP Seeks Urgent Talks on NEET, Exam Leak Crisis

New Delhi: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has filed an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the exam paper leaks, including the NEET paper leak, and said that the government must take steps to prevent it.

In the adjournment motion, Tagore said, "That this House do now adjourn to discuss a matter of urgent public importa Congress MP Manicka nce, namely the recent spate of exam paper leaks, including the NEET paper leak, which has put the future of 85 lakh children in six states at risk, and the need for the government to take immediate and effective steps to prevent such leaks and ensure the integrity of the examination process."

Calling it a "matter of concern," Tagore stated that the issue of exam paper leaks undermines the trust and confidence of students, parents, and the general public in the examination system.

"Sir, the issue of exam paper leaks is a matter of grave concern, as it undermines the trust and confidence of students, parents, and the general public in the examination system. According to reports, there have been at least 10 instances of exam paper leaks in the past year alone, affecting over 20 lakh students across the country. The recent NEET paper leak, which affected over 18 lakh students, is a case in point. The leak was reported in several states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh, and led to widespread protests and demands for a re-examination," he said.

Quoting the data of the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Congress MP stated that the number of paper leak incidents have been increased in the country and the government must take steps to prevent it.

The motion reads, "Furthermore, data from the National Testing Agency (NTA) reveals that there has been a significant increase in the number of exam paper leaks over the past few years. In 2022, there were 5 instances of exam paper leaks, affecting over 10 lakh students. In 2023, this number increased to 7 instances, affecting over 15 lakh students."

"This trend is alarming, and it is imperative that the government takes immediate action to address this issue. The government must take steps to prevent exam paper leaks, including strengthening the security measures in place, increasing the penalties for those involved in leaks, and ensuring that those affected by leaks are given fair compensation," it added.

The Budget Session of Parliament will resume today with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha set to meet. Both Houses were adjourned last Wednesday till March 17 on account of Holi.

According to the list of business, the Lok Sabha will reconvene at 11.00 am to take up key legislative matters, including the presentation and discussion of multiple reports from standing committees.

BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh and SP MP Virendra Singh will present reports of the Standing Committee on Defence.

Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor and BJP MP Arun Govil will present the fifth report of the Standing Committee on External Affairs on the 'Demands for Grants of the Ministry of External Affairs for 2025-26.'

Lok Sabha members PC Mohan and Godam Nagesh will present reports of the Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will move a motion for the election of two members to the court of the University of Delhi.

The session will also take up the discussion and voting on the Demands for Grants under the Ministry of Railways for 2025-26.

The second part of the budget session of Parliament began on March 10 and will continue till April 4.

On March 12, the Upper House of the Parliament was in a massive uproar over the LoP (Rajya Sabha) and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'thokenge' remark. (ANI)