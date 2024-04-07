Bihar Chief Minister
Apr 07, 2024, 02:39 pm
'NDA will win more than 4,000 seats': Nitish trolled for faux pas at PM's rally
Mar 02, 2024, 01:35 pm
I will remain with NDA forever, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar assures PM Modi
Jan 28, 2024, 08:13 am
Nitish Kumar Set to Take Oath as Bihar CM at 5 PM Today, Joined by Deputies Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha
Oct 02, 2023, 01:44 pm
"Tomorrow we will keep everything in all-party meeting": Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after caste survey data released
Oct 02, 2023, 09:14 am
Bihar government releases caste survey data; OBCs, EBCs account for 63 pc of population
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Pawar accuses BJP of finishing off regional allies, backs Nitish for snapping ties with saffron party
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Nitish took tricolour to Dalit localities: JD(U)
