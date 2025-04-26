Nitish Fixes Son As Next Bihar CM

Defying all odds, "veritably Bihar-synonymous" Nitish Kumar has fixed his son Nishant Kumar as next Bihar Chief Minister.

While doing that, he has even indicated that before the expiry of his present Chief Ministerial term on 23 November this year, Nishant will be democratically elected as the next Bihar Chief Minister freeing Nitish Kumar to do "power politiking" in the Centre fending for himself topmost post in the country albeit, with the required all party convivial consensus.

Markedly point out many in Bihar that while saying all that, Nitish Kumar did not for once consider that he should not patronise "son-ism" as he on numerous occasions castigated it in flagrant terms. What about him now?!? Why is he openly promoting Nishant, his only son + torch bearer of his legacy...No answers to all that, amusingly admit the state's observers.

Nitish Kumar expectantly remains indifferent. Be that when what required...Doesn't matter what people say. They are there to say. So, be cool, carry on doing your duties as considered befitting by you. ...Jinga La La.