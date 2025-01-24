PM Modi Pays Tribute to Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur on His Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bharat Ratna and Former Chief Minister of Bihar Karpoori Thakur on his birth anniversary on Friday.

Remembering Karpoori Thakur as leader of the masses, PM Modi said that he dedicated his entire life to social justice.

"Respectful tributes to former Bihar Chief Minister Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur ji on his birth anniversary. The leader of the masses dedicated his entire life to social justice and made many efforts in this direction. His life and ideals will continue to inspire every generation of the country." PM Modi wrote on X.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar remembered Karpoori Thakur and wrote on X, "Respectful tributes to the people's leader Karpoori Thakur ji on the occasion of his birth anniversary."

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to Thakur and said that his ideals and struggle will always inspire us to follow the path of justice, equality and service.

"Humble tribute to the great freedom fighter, pioneer of social justice and former Chief Minister of Bihar, 'Bharat Ratna' Karpoori Thakur on his birth anniversary! Your ideals and struggle will always inspire us to follow the path of justice, equality and service," CM Yogi wrote on X.

Karpoori Thakur, born in 1924 at Pitaunjhia (now Karpoori Gram) in Darbhanga, Bihar, was a freedom fighter and former CM of Bihar. He was awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously in 2024. He was popularly called 'Jannayak' for his work for the cause of people.

He became a member of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha in 1952. He was a strong advocate of socialist ideology and worked tirelessly for the Praja Socialist Party and the Joint Socialist Party. Thakur served as a minister and as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, before serving two terms as CM of Bihar - from 1970 to 1971 and 1977 to 1979. He died on February 1988 in Patna. (ANI)