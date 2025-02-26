Nitish Kumar expands Bihar cabinet, seven BJP MLAs take oath

Patna: As Bihar gears up for assembly polls later this year, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expanded his cabinet with seven Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs taking oath as ministers.

Sanjay Saraogi, Sunil Kumar, Jibesh Mishra, Krishna Kumar Mantoo, Motilal Prasad, Vijay Kumar Mandal and Raju Kumar Singh took oath as ministers.

Bihar Deputy Chief Parliament, Samrat Chaudhary, congratulated the newly-inducted ministers and said they will work for Bihar's development.

"I congratulate all seven ministers who will work for the development of Bihar under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar," Chaudhary said.

Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said that both the government and the people will benefit from the experience of new members of the cabinet.

"Those who have been made ministers today have a long experience and both the government and the public will benefit from it," Jaiswal said.

Earlier, Dilip Jaiswal, had announced his resignation as minister citing party's 'One Person, One Post' norm.

"I am going to resign from the post of Revenue Minister. 'One person, one post' is the principle on which the party works. I am thankful that the central leadership has given me the responsibility of the party's state unit," Jaiswal told ANI.

Jaiswal was appointed Bihar BJP chief on January 18 this year.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, on Tuesday urged the people of the tate to support his father in the assembly elections due later this year.

"I urge the people of Bihar to vote for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as he has done a lot of development in the state. Last time, people gave 43 seats. They should ensure that we win more seats in the elections so that we can continue the pace of development," Nishant Kumar said.

He urged JD(U) workers to take Nitish Kumar's policies and achievements from the past 19 years to the people of Bihar.

Assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November this year. (ANI)