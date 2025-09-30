Nitish Kumar offers prayers at Patan Devi temple on Mahaashtami

Patna, Sep 30 (IANS) On the auspicious occasion of Mahaashtami, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the historic Patan Devi temple on Tuesday to offer prayers to Goddess Durga.

Accompanied by Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar, and several senior bureaucrats, the Chief Minister performed rituals and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the state.

Priests of the Patan Devi temple welcomed Nitish Kumar with Mata Ki Chunri before he spent time inside the sanctum, offering his respects to the deity.

After the temple visit, he also toured several Durga Puja pandals across Patna, greeting devotees and inspecting the festive preparations.

On Mahasaptami, Nitish Kumar visited several Durga Puja pandals in Patna to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga on Monday evening.

The Chief Minister first offered prayers at the Shri Shri Durga Puja Mahotsav Shiv Mandir, Khajpura, and the Shri Shri Durga Ashram, Sheikhpura, where he extended festive greetings to the people of Bihar.

He also performed rituals at the Shiv Temple in Khajpura.

Across the city, massive crowds thronged prominent pandals to mark Mahaashtami.

Major gathering spots included Dak Bungalow Square, Bakarganj, Fraser Road, Ashok Rajpath, Boring Road, Patliputra Colony, Rajvanshi Nagar, Gola Road, Danapur, Patna City, and Malsalami, creating a vibrant and devotional atmosphere.

To manage the heavy turnout, Patna Traffic Police implemented special traffic diversions.

Traffic SP Aparajit Lohan informed that key routes, including Bailey Road and Dak Bungalow Square, have been rerouted to avoid congestion.

Vehicles coming from Patna Junction toward Dak Bungalow Chowk are being diverted via Harding Road and Veer Chand Patel Path.

“We appeal to citizens to follow the traffic advisories, visit the pandals peacefully, and avoid spreading rumours,” Lohan said.

With Maha Navami and Dussehra celebrations set to follow, Patna continues to witness a grand festive spirit, combining religious devotion with elaborate cultural displays.

--IANS

ajk/rad