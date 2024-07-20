Bharat Mandapam
J·Jul 20, 2024, 03:32 pm
PM To Inaugurate 46th Session Of World Heritage Committee On 21st July At Bharat Mandapam
J·Sep 30, 2023, 08:29 am
PM Modi launches week-long ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ at Bharat Mandapam for Aspirational Blocks
J·Sep 11, 2023, 08:04 pm
G20: Jyoti Sisters From Uttarakhand Performed Folk Melodies At Bharat Mandapam
J·Sep 10, 2023, 08:00 am
Cong slams govt after video of waterlogged Bharat Mandapam goes viral, govt says 'misleading'
J·Sep 09, 2023, 06:01 am
G20 summit: Modi welcomes world leaders at Bharat Mandapam
J·Sep 02, 2023, 07:37 pm
G20 summit: Indian street food, millets on world leaders' platter
J·Aug 30, 2023, 06:02 pm
PM's Principal Secy Mishra holds meet to take stock of G20 preparations
J·Aug 08, 2023, 02:13 pm
Principal Secretary To The PM Of India Chairs 7th Meeting Of Coordination Committee On India's G20 Presidency, At Bharat Mandapam
J·Jul 26, 2023, 06:00 pm
PM Modi says India will be among world's top 3 economies in his third term
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.