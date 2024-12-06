21st century is India's century PM Modi at Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday declared that the 21st century belongs to India, emphasising that the Eastern and Northeastern regions of the country will play a significant role in this progress.

Addressing the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, PM Modi remarked that following the world's West-centric era, the 21st century is poised to be the "East's century."

"This is the century of the East, of Asia, and of India," he said.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the first-ever three-day 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav' at Bharat Mandapam, terming the event more significant than the G20 summit held at the same venue last year during India's presidency.

"In the past two years, Bharat Mandapam has hosted numerous national and international events, including the successful G20 summit, but today's occasion holds a special significance," PM Modi stated.

He added, "Today, the diverse colours of the Northeast are creating a beautiful rainbow in the national capital... Aaj Delhi 'Purbottarmay' ho gayi hai (Today, Delhi has become infused with the spirit of the Northeast)."

Highlighting the potential of the Northeastern region, PM Modi noted, "The stalls I visited today were predominantly run by women. As India focuses on global connectivity through culture and trade, the Northeast becomes our gateway to the immense potential of South Asia and East Asia."

He also mentioned that the three-day Mahotsav would showcase the strength of the Northeastern states to the nation and the world, with opportunities for business and trade deals.

"For the first time, investment opportunities on such a large scale are being opened for the eight Northeastern states. This is a remarkable opportunity for the farmers and artisans of the region, as well as for investors worldwide. The strength and diversity of the Northeast are vividly reflected in the stalls and pavilions here," PM Modi remarked.

He further asserted, "I strongly believe that the future belongs to the East and the Northeast. While the past decades highlighted cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the coming decades will witness the rise of Agartala, Imphal, Shillong, Aizawl, and Itanagar."

PM Modi emphasised that events like the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav will play a pivotal role in this transformation.

During the event, children from Northeastern states presented the 'Ashtalakshmi Plant'--a sapling of the Peepal tree planted in soil collected from all eight states of the Northeast.

As part of the inauguration, the Prime Minister toured various pavilions, interacting with artisans and craftsmen showcasing their products, which highlighted the cultural richness and economic potential of the region.

Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang were among the dignitaries present.

According to a release, the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav--a cultural festival being held for the first time--celebrates the Northeast's rich cultural heritage. It brings together traditional arts, crafts, and practices from the region.

Over the three days, the festival will host key events such as an investors' roundtable and buyer-seller meetings, offering a unique platform to build and strengthen networks, partnerships, and initiatives to drive the region's economic growth. (ANI)