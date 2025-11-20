IITF 2025: Artisans, exhibitors hail govt support amid record footfall

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Exhibitors and artisans at the 44th India International Trade Fair 2025 (IITF 2025) here are overwhelmed by the massive participation from visitors this year, as thousands visit Bharat Mandapam here to experience India’s diverse crafts, culture and innovations.

The fair, which began on November 14, has seen unusually high footfall across state pavilions and artisan stalls, giving small producers and traditional craftsmen a strong platform to showcase their work.

At the Gujarat Pavilion in Hall No. 4, the buzz is particularly strong. Shoppers crowd around displays of crystal stone rings, Kutchi brass and copper bells, and traditional textile art. For many artisans, this year’s event has been especially encouraging due to the extensive support extended by the government.

“The government has provided us with excellent support this time. We’ve been given free space at the Gujarat Pavilion, and even our travel expenses have been covered. Because of this, we can showcase our wares effectively,” exhibitor Somabhai Rana told IANS. He has displayed handmade jewellery and craft items at his stall.

Another artisan from Kutch, Luharsai Razzaq, said visitors’ response has been exceptional.

“The crowds are excellent this time. People understand and appreciate our work. The facilities provided by the government have benefited us greatly,” he said, displaying his traditional copper and brass bells to visitors.

Beyond crafts and textiles, one of the biggest attractions this year is the Defence Pavilion, reopened after a decade. There is a section showcasing equipment used in Operation Sindoor that has become a particular point of attraction for attendees.

“I feel very proud to be an Indian—hats off to our Defence Forces! Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” a visitor remarked.

The Jharkhand Pavilion is also popular with its theme of sustainability and green innovation. The state’s Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department has highlighted sisal (agave) products, highlighting how the hardy plant is reshaping rural livelihoods.

Visitors learn about sisal’s growing use in ropes, mats, bags, handicrafts, and its potential for bioethanol production, clean energy applications, and cosmetic uses. Its ability to thrive on barren land makes it a key tool for ecological restoration and climate-resilient farming.

With the fair running until November 27, footfall is expected to rise further.

