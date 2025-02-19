PM Modi to Inaugurate First SOUL Leadership Conclave in Delhi on Feb 21

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first edition of the SOUL Leadership Conclave on February 21 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Prime Minister's Office said in an official statement,

He will also address the gathering on the occasion. Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay will deliver the Keynote Address as the Guest of Honor, the PMO said.

The two-day SOUL Leadership Conclave, which will be held from 21st to 22nd February, will serve as a premier platform where leaders from diverse domains, such as politics, sports, arts and media, the spiritual world, public policy, business, and the social sector, will share their inspiring life journeys and discuss aspects relating to leadership.

The conclave will foster an ecosystem of collaboration and thought leadership, facilitating learning from both failures and successes, to inspire young audiences, his office said.

School of Ultimate Leadership is an upcoming leadership institution in Gujarat to enable authentic leaders to advance the public good.

The aim is to broaden the landscape of political leadership in India through formal training and to include those who rise through merit, commitment, and passion for public service and not just from political lineage.

SOUL brings in insights, skills and expertise necessary to navigate the complex challenges of leadership in today's world, it added. (ANI)