PM Modi Visits Exhibition at Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 to Inspire Youth Innovation for a Developed India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the exhibition at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 at Bharat Mandapam. During his visit, PM Modi interacted with the participants and saw their projects.

The Department of Youth Affairs successfully kicked off the two-day Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi On Saturday.

The event began with a grand inaugural session attended by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Raksha Khadse, Anand Mahindra, Palki Sharma, S Somnath, Pawan Goenka, Amitabh Kant and Ronnie Screwvala. The ceremony opened with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by a floral tribute to Swami Vivekananda, whose enduring ideals continue to inspire the nation's youth.

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue aims to break the 25-year-old tradition of holding the National Youth Festival conventionally. It aligns with the Prime Minister's Independence Day call to engage 1 lakh youth in politics without political affiliations and provide them with a national platform to turn their ideas for a Viksit Bharat into reality.

Prime Minister will also release a compilation of the best essays written by participants on the ten themes. These themes encompass diverse areas such as technology, sustainability, women empowerment, manufacturing, and agriculture.

In a unique setting, the Prime Minister will join the young leaders for lunch, providing them an opportunity to share their ideas, experiences, and aspirations directly with him.

Earlier today, BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda praised the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogues' program, saying platforms like this instil a sense of empowerment and confidence among youngsters, inspiring them to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

In a post on X, Nadda said, "Hosted the young leaders of Himachal Pradesh under the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogues' program in New Delhi. I shared my journey and experiences, while carefully listening to their innovative ideas and fresh perspectives."

"Platforms like this instil a sense of empowerment and confidence among youngsters, inspiring them to contribute meaningfully to nation-building. I am enthused with the energy and passion of these youngsters and impressed with their commitment towards the vision of Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji for 'Viksit Bharat@2047'," Nadda added in the post. (ANI)