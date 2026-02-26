Baramati

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 26, 2026, 12:15 PM

Sunetra Pawar takes charge as NCP national president

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 23, 2026, 05:48 PM

Medical chartered plane crashes near Ranchi with 7 onboard, rescue ops on​

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 22, 2026, 11:41 AM

Preliminary report on Baramati plane crash to be released by Feb 28: Murlidhar Mohol

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 18, 2026, 04:36 AM

21-year-old woman abducted in Pune's Baramati, villagers stage highway protest

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 17, 2026, 07:14 AM

Following all protocols for evidence-based probe in Baramati aircraft accident: AAIB

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 09, 2026, 10:58 AM

Sharad Pawar taken to Pune hospital for health check up

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 03, 2026, 05:30 AM

'Miss you so much, Dad.. Wish time had stopped': Jay Pawar's post on Ajit Pawar's demise goes viral

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 29, 2026, 11:59 AM

AAIB intensifies probe into Ajit Pawar’s plane crash (Lead)

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 29, 2026, 09:33 AM

Heartbreaking moment as supporter asks Parth Pawar to convey his love to late Ajit Pawar

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 30, 2026, 03:34 PM

Black box of ill-fated aircraft recovered, ensuring time-bound inquiry: Civil Aviation Ministry

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 29, 2026, 04:09 AM

'Gave his entire life to public service': Locals express grief over Ajit Pawar’s demise

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 29, 2026, 04:04 AM

Pune Police register accidental death report in Ajit Pawar plane crash

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 29, 2026, 01:32 AM

Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar's last rites to be performed today in Baramati

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 28, 2026, 03:31 PM

'Created a void, extremely unfortunate': Uddhav, Raj Thackeray condole death of Ajit Pawar

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 28, 2026, 02:26 PM

Ajit Pawar’s death reignites NCP merger debate

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 28, 2026, 12:07 PM

'A huge loss': Gujarat leaders express grief over Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar's death in plane crash