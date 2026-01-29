'Gave his entire life to public service': Locals express grief over Ajit Pawar’s demise

Baramati, Jan 29 (IANS) As the last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar are set to be performed with full state honours in his political stronghold of Baramati, locals on Thursday expressed deep shock and grief over his tragic demise in a plane crash, remembering him as a leader who devoted his entire life to public service.

Residents from Baramati and nearby areas gathered in large numbers to pay their final respects, with many struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss. Speaking to IANS, several locals recalled Ajit Pawar’s contribution to society and his close connection with the people.

One local said, “We are unable to express our grief in words. Dada was a leader who introduced schemes like the Ladki Bahin Yojana for women from every section of society, giving them respect, dignity and honour. In difficult times, Dada treated everyone equally, without discrimination. We still cannot accept that he is no longer with us.”

Another resident shared an emotional account, saying, “I had a good relationship with Dada. When I stepped out of my house, I didn’t even think about where I would stay. I only wanted to attend his last rites. When I came to know that the ceremony would be held at this ground, I came straight here.”

A third local said the news came as a complete shock.

“When I heard about his death, I was stunned. He gave his entire life to public service. Even on his last day, he was travelling for work. We will never forget him and what he did for the people.”

Echoing similar sentiments, another local said, “I still cannot believe that Dada is no more. I was left speechless when I heard the news. If he ever promised something, he always fulfilled it. Today, the entire Maharashtra is mourning his loss. People loved him immensely.”

Ajit Pawar’s mortal remains have been kept at the Vidya Pratishtan ground in Baramati to allow people to pay their final respects. A massive turnout of supporters, party workers and local residents is expected throughout the day.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several senior political leaders are scheduled to attend the funeral ceremony.

Following the tragic incident, the Maharashtra government has announced three days of state mourning. During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings across the state.

Meanwhile, police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with the plane crash. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has taken over the investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

