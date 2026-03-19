Jay Pawar pens emotional Gudi Padwa tribute to ‘Dada’, urges followers to uphold his teachings​

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) As Maharashtra celebrates Gudi Padwa, marking the beginning of the Marathi New Year, Jay Pawar, son of former Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president late Ajit Pawar, shared a poignant reflection on the profound void left by the absence of his mentor and leader, affectionately known as “Dada”.​

Read More

In a social media post balancing grief with inspiration, Jay Pawar described how the festival, once a celebration of togetherness, has now become a testament to a lasting legacy.

He noted that while Gudi Padwa signifies new dreams and resolutions, certain festivals become extraordinary not just because of tradition but because of the company of special individuals.​

“For me, every Gudi Padwa meant moments spent with Dada,” he wrote.​

He said that whether in Katewadi, Baramati, Pune or at the Devagiri bungalow in Mumbai, the true warmth of the festival was wherever Dada was. The tribute highlighted Dada’s unique ability to connect with people, recalling the enthusiasm on his face as he hoisted the Gudi and the affection in his eyes when meeting the public.​

According to him, Dada was not just a leader who celebrated festivals; he was a visionary who built trust through action. The post listed several key contributions that defined Dada’s career, including Baramati development, empowering farmers, and work in infrastructure and education.​

“Pivotal decisions that transformed Baramati and the adjoining region. Various schemes were implemented to support the agriculture sector. Significant work was done in irrigation, cooperative sectors, education and industry,” Jay Pawar said.​

He added that Dada was the pillar of support for thousands of lives, emphasising his disciplined work style and commitment to solving the problems of the common man.​

The tone turned sombre as Jay Pawar addressed the reality of celebrating the New Year without his mentor. He expressed deep restlessness, stating that while the Gudi will be hoisted, the “guiding voice” and “supportive presence” will be missing.​

“The thought of Gudi Padwa without Dada is painful,” he admitted. He said that the festival remains illuminated by Dada’s memories and inspiration, adding that recalling Gudi Padwa celebrations from childhood to the present had stirred a storm of warm memories. He described an “unfilled void” in the heart, within which Dada’s memories become even more vivid.​

Despite the emotional weight, Jay Pawar concluded with a call to action based on Dada’s teachings: “Keep working, keep connecting people, and keep giving back to society.”

He urged followers to never break the bond with development and progress, asserting that even though Dada is no longer physically present, his thoughts, achievements and inspiration will continue to provide strength.​

--IANS

sj/dan