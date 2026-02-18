21-year-old woman abducted in Pune's Baramati, villagers stage highway protest

Pune, Feb 18 (IANS) Tension gripped Baramati in Maharashtra's Pune district after a 21-year-old woman was allegedly abducted in front of her mother and brother by assailants who sprayed chilli powder into their eyes before forcing her into a vehicle, officials said on Wednesday.

Read More

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in the Bhigwan police station limits of Indapur Taluka.

According to police, the shocking nature of the crime triggered anger among local residents, leading to protests, a temporary highway blockade and the burning of tyres.

Meanwhile, the local market remained shut on Wednesday in protest against the incident.

As per the FIR lodged by the victim's family, the incident took place at around 4 p.m. on February 17.

"On February 17, at around 4 p.m., two Muslim youths stopped a girl, her mother, and her brother while they were returning home from behind the Anand Hotel in the area. At that time, the accused threw red chilli peppers into the eyes of the girl's mother and brother and forcibly placed the girl in a four-wheeler and abducted her," the FIR stated.

The accused have been identified as Zaheer Haroon Sheikh and Ayan Haroon Sheikh, against whom a kidnapping case has been registered at the Bhigwan police station.

Soon after the alleged abduction, the victim's family members, relatives and villagers gathered outside the Bhigwan police station, staging a protest and demanding swift action.

The demonstration led to a tense situation in the locality, with a large crowd continuing to remain outside the police station premises even after 11 p.m.

Angry protesters also blocked the Pune-Solapur National Highway for a brief period by burning tyres, disrupting vehicular movement. In addition, shops in the local village market were shut in protest against the incident.

Taking note of the gravity of the situation, Additional Superintendent of Police Ganesh Biradar visited the spot and assumed charge of the investigation.

He said that police teams had set up blockades at key exit points, including major routes and toll plazas across the district, to track down the accused. A separate team has also been deployed to search for the suspects.

Police officials stated that the incident has created an atmosphere of fear in the Bhigwan area. In an effort to prevent further escalation, the police released a video message urging citizens to maintain calm and cooperate with the investigation.

Authorities said that efforts are underway to trace the abducted woman and apprehend the accused.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.

--IANS

sd/