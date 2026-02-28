AAIB submits preliminary report on Baramati plane crash

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Saturday submitted its preliminary report into the plane crash near Baramati in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others died on January 28 this year.

“The document has been prepared based on the preliminary factual information and evidences collected during the initial stages of investigation. The information is preliminary and subject to change. Hence, unless and otherwise specified, no conclusion shall be drawn from the information provided in the document,” the report states.

In accordance with Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and Rule 3 of Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents), Rules 2025, the sole objective of the investigation of an Accident/Incident shall be the prevention of accidents and incidents and not to apportion blame or liability.

The investigation conducted in accordance with the provisions of the above said rules shall be separate from any judicial or administrative proceedings to apportion blame or liability. Consequently, the use of this report for any purpose other than for the prevention of future accidents or incidents could lead to erroneous interpretations, the report states.

According to the report, both pilots had flown to Baramati earlier and were aware of the topography of the airfield. As per the records available with the company, the PIC and FO had prior experience of operating a number of VIP flights and other flights to uncontrolled airfields, including Baramati.

The report also states that the pre-flight breath analyser test of both pilots was carried out by the paramedic inside the aircraft. As per the video clip and the BA slip shared by the operator, the pre-flight BA test for both pilots was found to be negative (satisfactory).

The report points out that on the day of the accident, the visibility at the Baramati airport was 3,000 meters by looking at the visibility markers, which at the time of landing of the aircraft was well below the minimum required for VFR flight, which is 5,000 meters (5 Km).

In its interim safety recommendations, the report calls for tighter regulatory oversight of operations at smaller airfields, a review of licensing them, and urgent upgrades to landing and meteorological (MET) infrastructure.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s interim report states that the investigation is still underway, and the Cockpit Voice Recorder data is yet to be downloaded with the help of the US transport crash probe body, the National Transportation Safety Board.

“All the aspects of the accident will be examined and investigated to bring out the facts, root causes and contributory factors leading to the accident,” the preliminary report states.

It has recommended several interim safety recommendations for the aviation safety regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), to implement.

The AAIB team carried out on-site activities and evidence collection under the guidance of DG, AAIB. As per the requirements of ICAO Annex 13 and the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents & Incidents) Rules, 2025, the Initial notification of the accident was sent to the State of Design & Manufacture, which in this case is the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), USA. NTSB, USA appointed an Accredited Representative and Technical Advisers from Bombardier, Honeywell and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to assist in this Investigation.

The AAIB investigation team is taking assistance from relevant subject matter experts like qualified pilots, Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AME), Air Traffic Controllers, and Aviation Medicine Specialists to assist in the investigation.

