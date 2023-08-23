Washington: Loss of habitat and human activities like fishing and shipping represent serious threats to species, but diseases caused by the smallest organisms in the water are a lesser-known aspect of marine conservation. These diverse and abundant microbiome communities perform complex processes on skin and tissue of marine wildlife – and Flinders University scientists are breaking ground by understanding their role in an endangered shark species and to describe new marine microbes for the first time. In a new journal article, scientists from around the world have collaborated to sample microbes on the skin surface of the world’s largest fish – the whale shark (Rhincodon typus) – at five of the most famous diving sites around the world, including Ningaloo Reef in Western Australia, Oslob in the Philippines, Mafia Island in Tanzania and La Paz and Cancún in Mexico. With these docile filter-feeding sharks, the scientists from 12 international institutions collected microbial samples and then used cutting-edge genomic sequencing technology to describe the types of microbes on the skin surface of the whale sharks. The study is the most extensive microbiome study to date of a wild marine animal of this physical size, involving 74 whale sharks in the three major ocean basins, and will form a baseline for future analysis and highlight how microbial species differ around the world, says Dr Michael Doane, a researcher from the Flinders Accelerator for Microbiome Exploration (FAME) group in South Australia. “While microbial species differ across the world, they work together to form a balanced network that contributes to the health of the sharks. “It is important to measure and analyse the distinct and diverse epidermal microbiome of the global ...