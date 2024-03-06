Notification Of Rules Framed Under Section 49M Of The Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 (As Amended In 2022)

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 (53 of 1972), provides the legal framework for the protection of various species of wild animals, management of their habitat and also for the regulation and control of trade in the products derived from various parts of wild animals.

The Act was last amended in 2022. The Wild life (Protection) Amendment Act, 2022 has come into force since 1st April 2023. Section 49 M of the Act provides for registration of possession, transfer and birth and reporting of death of living scheduled animal species which are listed in the Appendices of CITES and as such listed in the Schedule IV of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has noti?ed the Rules for the purposes of Section 49 M vide Gazette Noti?cation dated 28th February 2024. All persons possessing a living specimen of an such animal species are required to apply for registrations of such possession within a period of six months from the date of commencement of these rules and thereafter within thirty days of possession of such animal species to the concerned State Chief Wild Life Warden, through the PARIVESH 2.0 portal (https://parivesh.nic.in/parivesh-ua/#/).

Further, any transfer of possession and birth of o?springs of such specimen(s) shall also be registered and death of such specimen(s) shall be reported, to the concerned Chief Wild Life Warden through the said PARIVESH 2.0 portal in accordance with these Rules.