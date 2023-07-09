Islamabad: At least seven people were burnt to death and 14 others injured after a passenger van caught fire in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province on Saturday, police officials said. The accident happened in the city of Bhalwal in the province's Sargodha district. A liquefied petroleum gas cylinder that was installed in the van leaked and exploded, killing five people on the spot and two others on the way to the hospital, according to police reports to the local media. The police claimed at least 14 passengers, including women and children, suffered burn injuries of various degrees, as reported by Xinhua news agency. Several bodies were charred beyond recognition in the passenger van fire, an eyewitness told the media. After the incident, police and emergency workers rushed in and put out the fire. Several of the injured were taken in critical condition by rescue workers to a nearby hospital. Police have launched an investigation into the fire.—Inputs from ...