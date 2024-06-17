Pakistan: Baloch protest on Eid to highlight enforced disappearances

In a powerful demonstration of their ongoing grief and frustration, the victims of enforced disappearances in Balochistan have chosen to boycott traditional Eid celebrations, opting instead for a protest to express their anger against state agencies accused of committing atrocities against the Baloch people.

Mama Qadir Baloch, a prominent figure in the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), announced the protest in a video statement.

"For the past 15 years, the atrocities committed by the Army and intelligence agencies of Pakistan have led the Baloch to boycott Eid celebrations. While Muslims across the world celebrate this occasion, the Baloch mourn," he said.

Mama Qadir, himself a victim of enforced disappearance, declared that the protest would take place at 4 PM on July 17 in front of the Quetta Press Club.

The protest is expected to see participation from the victims' families and members of civil society.

In a related event, families of the missing persons held a sit-in protest at Shaheed Fida Chowk on Eid day.

This demonstration followed a similar protest in front of the DC office just a few days earlier, which had ended after the district administration provided assurances to the families.

The decision to protest on Eid underscores the profound impact of the enforced disappearances on the Baloch community.

For years, they have been seeking justice and answers for the whereabouts of their loved ones, who have allegedly been taken by state forces.

These protests highlight the ongoing human rights issues in Balochistan and the desperate call for international attention and intervention.

The Baloch community's boycott of Eid celebrations is a stark reminder of their unresolved plight and the continuing struggle for their basic human rights.

The protest in Quetta aims to bring these issues to the forefront, hoping to garner support and prompt action against the enforced disappearances in the region.

—ANI