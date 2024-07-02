Wife of Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan gets bail in graft case

The case involves alleged financial aid from a land developer for establishing Al Qadir University. Both Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan deny any wrongdoing.

Karachi: A special accountability court in the city of Rawalpindi granted interim bail to the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a graft case on Tuesday, local media outlet ARY news reported.

Bushra Bibi was accused alongside Khan in the case, which related to the alleged receiving of financial help from a land developer in the setting-up of Al Qadir University. Both have denied any wrongdoing.



She will remain in prison as she is also serving a sentence in a case that ruled her marriage with Khan as unlawful.

—Reuters