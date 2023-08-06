Gurugram/Nuh: On the same day that a mahapanchayat was conducted in favour of four individuals imprisoned over the burning at a mosque and the murder of its junior imam, authorities in the Nuh district demolished some unlawful structures, including a hotel from which stones were allegedly flung on a religious procession last week. A total of 162 unlawfully built permanent and 591 makeshift structures were burned and 57.5 acre area over 37 locations was made encroachment-free on Sunday, the fourth day of the demolition effort following the community flare-up in the district. Saket Gokhale, head of the TMC and a member of the Rajya Sabha, and others have raised concerns that the demolition drive is selectively targeting one community.—Inputs from ...