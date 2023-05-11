New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday alleged that IAS Anil Tuteja, who is known for his proximity with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, is the mastermind behind the Rs 2000 crore liquor scam. "Anil Tuteja, Joint Secretary in Department of Industry and Commerce, was the mastermind of the syndicate and was managing the affairs of syndicate on account of his closeness to the Chief Minister," the central agency alleged. Earlier in the day, the ED arrested two accused -- Nitesh Purohit and Pawan Dhillo alias Pawan Bansal. The ED told a special PMLA court that the arrested accused Nitesh Purohit gave Rs 163 crore to IAS Anil Tuteja and Pappu Bansal, on the instructions of alleged kingpin Anwar Dhebar. The collection of illegal funds in the form of cash was being carried out through a well established extortion network, it alleged. Being the head of the syndicate, Tuteja was passing on the final loot to the political executives for electioneering, after keeping his cut, which resulted in massive loss to the State Exchequer, loss of central government taxes and a great loss to the local business community, it claimed. According to a ED source, investigations revealed that Anwar Dhebar, brother of the Mayor of Raipur, was the main collection agent and front man of the syndicate and ran the syndicate as per the instructions of Tuteja. "A large-scale statewide criminal syndicate was operating in Chhattisgarh by collecting illegal bribes through high-level management of important state departments and state PSUs. That this syndicate consisted of and was being run with the connivance of high-level state government officials, private persons and political executives of the state government," the ED alleged. The pr ...