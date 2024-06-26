Delhi excise policy case: Kejriwal withdraws petition from SC, to file fresh plea

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, indicated plans to file a fresh petition against the High Court's final order.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday withdrew his plea challenging the June 21 order of the Delhi High Court granting interim stay on regular bail to him in the Delhi excise policy case being probed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, said he will file a fresh petition challenging the June 25 final order of the High Court by which it has stayed the trial court order granting regular bail to Kejriwal.

A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti allowed Kejriwal to withdraw the plea before the apex court and granted liberty to file a fresh petition.

Singhvi also told the bench that the CBI has also arrested Kejriwal today in connection with the case.

The High Court on June 21 had ordered to grant interim stay on bail while reserving its order. The order of the High Court had come on a plea of the Enforcement Directorate seeking a stay on the release of Kejriwal.

Kejriwal then filed an appeal in the top court against the High Court order.

The apex court on June 24 adjourned the matter for hearing on June 26 and observed that the decision of the High Court to grant an interim stay on Kejriwal's bail without passing a final order in the matter was "unusual".

On June 25, the High Court passed its final order and ordered the continuation of stay on Kejriwal's release from jail. It said that the trial court vacation judge passed the bail order without going through ED's entire material, which reflects "perversity" in it.

The High Court in its final order has noted that the observation made by the vacation judge while granting bail to Kejriwal was "uncalled for, unwarranted and out of context."

