    Arunachal Pradesh

    Landslides block surface connection in various Arunachal districts

    Nidhi Khurana
    June22/ 2023

    Itanagar: Heavy rain has caused landslides in various areas of Arunachal Pradesh, which have cut off surface communication, officials said on Thursday. PWD (Highway) Assistant Engineer Gemar Padu reported multiple incidents of roadblocks on the Aalo-Pangin Road in the West Siang area. He also reported that four roads in the Siang district, not far from Lokpeng, were closed. Padu said, "the department has hired people and equipment to clean up the mess."—Inputs from ...

