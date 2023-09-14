NSCN militant killed, another flees after encounter with Assam Rifles in Arunachal

Itanagar: A hardcore NSCN militant was gunned down in a fierce encounter between the extremists and Assam Rifles troopers in Miao district of Arunachal Pradesh, defence officials said on Thursday.

A defence source told IANS that the Assam Rifles had launched a massive operation against the NSCN extremists on Wednesday and at one point of time, the guerillas attacked the security forces leading to the heavy gun battle.

Though one NSCN militant managed to escape, the operation was still in progress, the source said.

A pistol and some ammunition were recovered from the forested areas.

Identity of the NSCN group involved in the encounter was not yet known. Further details of the shootout are awaited.

—IANS