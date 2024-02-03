Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Jolts Arunachal Pradesh

In a surprising turn of events, Arunachal Pradesh experienced a seismic jolt on Saturday morning, registering a magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale.

Residents in the area felt the tremors emphasizing the importance of monitoring activity, for public safety.

