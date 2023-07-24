Khartoum: The Sudanese Armed Forces reported that at least nine people died in a plane crash at the Port Sudan airport in the eastern Red Sea State. The evening crash of an Antonov plane at the airport was due to "a technical fault during take-off," the office of the Sudanese Army spokesman said on Sunday in a statement. Four military personnel were among the nine fatalities, although a girl reportedly survived the crash. Since April 15, Xinhua news agency reports that fatal clashes have been taking place in Khartoum and other locations of Sudan between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The Port Sudan airport, located about 890 km east of Khartoum, has been used as the country's main airport after Khartoum International Airport became out of service because of armed clashes between the warring parties.—Inputs from ...