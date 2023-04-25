First batch of 278 stranded Indians evacuated from Sudan in naval ship

New Delhi: As a ceasefire appeared to be holding in the war-torn African nation, India evacuated the first batch of 278 Indians from Sudan on Tuesday onboard the naval ship INS Sumedha and hurried relief supplies to the country's remaining stranded citizens.

New Delhi's mission 'Operation Kaveri' has been initiated to evacuate roughly 3,000 Indians from Sudan, and on Tuesday, the Indian Navy ship INS Teg landed in Port Sudan to bring back more individuals under the mission.

India has set up a control room in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah to facilitate evacuation of Indians from Sudan.—Inputs from Agencies