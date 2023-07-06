Gas leak kills 16 in South Africa

Johannesburg: Local officials stated that at least 16 people died after a suspected leak of nitrate oxide gas in South Africa.

According to the BBC, the victims, which included women and children, died from gas inhalation on Wednesday at an informal settlement in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg. The gas leak has been linked to illegal gold mining in the area.

At 8 p.m., emergency services received a call reporting what was initially considered to be a gas explosion, but was determined to be a gas leakage from a cylinder in one of the yards in the informal settlement, according to a person associated with the emergency services.

One of the gas cylinders was found leaking in Boksburg's densely populated Angelo shanty town.

The British news broadcaster stated that all victims were located within a 100 metre (328 ft) radius of the scene.

As search and rescue operations continue, authorities are bracing for the possibility of discovering further bodies.—Inputs from Agencies