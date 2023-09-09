    Menu
    Death toll from Morocco earthquake rises to 632

    Pankaj Sharma
    September 9, 2023
    Rabat: The death toll from the powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck central Morocco has increased to 632, with 329 injured person, state TV reported on Saturday.

    Morocco’s Interior Ministry said in a statement that the fatalities were reported from the provinces and municipalities of Al-Haouz, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant.

    According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre was in the High Atlas Mountains, 71 km south-west of Marrakesh, at a depth of 18.5 km, the BBC reported.

    The quake struck at 11.11 p.m. and videos on social media showed people fleeing on the roads, damaged buildings and rubble-strewn streets.

    The tremors were also reportedly felt in the capital Rabat, some 350 km away from the epicentre, as well as the cities of Casablanca and Essaouira.

