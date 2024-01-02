Zelenskyy says four killed, 92 injured in Russian air attack

Zelenskyy Reports Grim Toll: 4 Dead, 92 Injured in Massive Russian Assault on Ukraine. Over 170 'Shahed' Drones, Dozens of Missiles Unleashed, Prompting Heroic Defense Efforts. President Hails International Support in Curtailing Russian Terror, Saving Lives Amid Ongoing Crisis.

Kyiv: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that four people had been killed and at least 92 injured in a massive Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine.

He said Russia had launched about 170 "Shahed" attack drones and dozens of different missiles at Ukraine since Dec. 31.



"For the third day already, our air defenders are doing incredible work," Zelenskyy said on Telegram messenger.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/russian-air-strikes-on-kyiv-and-kharkiv-kill-two-wound-dozens:-ukrainian-officials

"I thank all partners who help to strengthen our air shield. And it's obvious it helps save hundreds of lives every day and every night that would have been taken by Russian terror if it weren't for Patriots and other defence systems."

—Reuters