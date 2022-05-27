Zelensky, Finnish PM Discuss Ukraine’s European Integration, Post-War Recovery

Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and visiting Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin discussed Kiev’s European integration and post-war recovery. At the talks in Kiev on Thursday, Zelensky thanked the Finnish government for providing financial, defense and humanitarian aid for Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia, reports Xinhua news agency. He also stressed the importance of visits of foreign high-ranking officials to the Ukrainian capital. “These are very important direct signals of support, first of all for the Ukrainian people, our people, who see that they are not left alone with today’s ordeals,” Zelensky said.

Finland’s support for Ukraine’s future membership in the European Union (EU) is very important, the President said, adding that Kiev expects that the EU will decide on Ukraine’s membership prospects soon. The Ukrainian leader also invited Finland to take part in his country’s post-war recovery by taking patronage over a region, city, or industry. For her part, Marin said that her country and people today understand Ukrainians very well, given their historical experience. “The heroic spirit of the Ukrainian people, who are fighting for their freedom and for the whole of Europe, is admirable,” Marin said. The Finnish Prime Minister arrived in Kiev earlier in the day for her first visit to Ukraine.—IANS