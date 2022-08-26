Youths Of Tehri Run For Agniveer

Kotdwar (The Hawk): In the Army Recruitment Rally for seven districts of Uttarakhand under Army Recruiting Office Lansdowne 4565 candidates appeared at Victoria Cross Gabbar Singh Camp, Kotdwar on 26 Aug 2022. In the Agniveer recruitment rally a total of 5903 candidates were registered to undergo screening on the day Eighth, out of which total footfall was 4565 from (Dhanaulti, Devprayag, Kirtinagar, Kandisaur, Tehri, Jakhnidhar, Kandisaur Gaja, , Madannegi, Nainbagh ,Gaja,& Paoki Devi ) of Tehri Garhwal district.

More than 1,08,000 candidates have registered under various categories of Agniveer Soldier General Duty, Technical, Clerk/SKT, Tradesman for entry under the Agnipath scheme in the hill state of Uttarakhand.

The weather favored the candidates on Eighth day of recruitment rally, on Friday. The young candidates reported to the army recruitment base camp before 1:00 AM. According to "The ARO Lansdowne" , Candidates who have completed the race on prescribed time were sent for documents verification and various physical tests. After this , the successful candidates have to undergo medical and written examination.

On the Ninth day of the recruitment rally, on Saturday, the candidates from (Baiganga) Tehri Garhwal district and (Dehradun, Vikas Nagar & Tyuni) of Dehradun district will appear for screening.