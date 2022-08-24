Youths Of Pauri Run For Agniveer

Kotdwar (The Hawk): In the Army Recruitment Rally for seven districts of Uttarakhand under Army Recruiting Office Lansdowne 4935 candidates appeared at VC Gabbar Singh Camp, Kotdwar on 24 Aug 2022. In the sixth day of Agniveer recruitment rally a total of 5918 candidates were registered to undergo screening on the day sixth, out of which total footfall was 4935 from seven tehsils of Pauri district. The rain and bad weather did not reduce the enthusiasm of the candidates. However, during this , the rain since last night on Tuesday night caused a lot of difficulties for the candidates who arrived from far flung areas. Even after this, young candidates reached the wet ground with full enthusiasm to join the recruitment process. According to ARO Lansdowne more than 1,08,000 candidates have registered under various categories of Agniveer Soldier General Duty, Technical, Clerk/SKT, Tradesman for entry under the Agnipath scheme in the hill state of Uttarakhand. Amongst these 63360 candidates are registered from the districts under ARO Lansdowne, namely Chamoli, Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.

In addition maximum measures have been taken to conduct the rally in case of rain. Buses were also arranged at the exit point of the rally site by Civil Administration for ease of transportation and movement of the candidates appearing for the rally in view of rains.

On the seventh day of the recruitment rally, on Thursday , the candidates from two tehsils (Chaubattakhal & Yakeshwar) of Pauri Garhwal district and Three tehsils (Narendra Nagar, Ghansali & Pratap Nagar) of Tehri districts will appeared.